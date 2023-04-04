A 24-year-old Galesburg man accused in a fatal shooting pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Rock Island County Court.

Zaccheus Hayes, who faces a first-degree murder charge, appeared with his attorney for a preliminary hearing, court records show. Hayes demands a jury trial. Court records show he also faces a controlled substance charge and a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

Zaccheus Hayes (East Moline Police Department)

Earlier, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson identified the shooting victim as Christopher F. Bivens, 38, of Bettendorf.

A deadly shooting

Officers were called to the 100 block of 15th Avenue in East Moline for a report of shots fired at about 5:07 a.m. Sunday, March 26, when a man suffered a gunshot wound, according to police.

Officers found an injured man outside a residence and began providing medical assistance. Bivens was taken to Genesis Medical Center in Silvis, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers from East Moline Police Department, Moline Police Department, Silvis Police Department and Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office secured the scene. Witnesses said the suspect may have entered a residence in the 100 block of 15th Avenue, according to police.

Officers obtained a description of the suspect, set up a perimeter and attempted to call the suspect out of the residence but the suspect did not cooperate, police allege. The suspect was seen fleeing the area on foot by officers at about 9:30 a.m. and was taken into custody without incident in the 100 block of 16th Avenue, in the south alley, police say.

Pretrial conferences in the case are set for May 5 in Rock Island County Court. Hayes is being held on $2 million bond – 10 percent applies – in Rock Island County Jail.