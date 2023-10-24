A woman charged with killing two people with her car on the Interstate 74 Bridge pedestrian path will stay in jail.

On Tuesday in Rock Island County Court, her attorneys argued for her release.

Police allege Chhabria Harris was driving drunk when she drove onto the pedestrian path and struck people, two of whom died.

Chhabria A. Harris (photo: Moline Police Department)

Harris’s defense attorney argued for Harris to be released under house arrest under the provisions of the state no-cash-bail law. Her attorney claimed there’s no evidence she poses a threat to the public.

But the state argued her record and severity of the incident are reasons she needs to stay in custody before her trial.

The defense proposed she be released on GPS monitoring with no movement unless approved by the court.

Harris’s lawyer has 14 days to appeal the judge’s decision. Harris is due back in court on Nov. 8. Some relatives of her victims were in the courtroom but chose not to talk with Local 4 News.