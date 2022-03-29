A suspect in a shooting has pleaded not guilty in a shooting near an elementary school.

On Tuesday, Antwon Hayes pleaded not guilty in Rock Island County Court to a murder charge in connection with the March 4 slaying of 35-year-old Robert E. Rhone.

The case is set for pretrial conferences on April 7, court documents say. Hayes is being held held on $2 million bond in Rock Island County Jail.

The March 4 slaying

Shortly after 8 a.m. March 4, Moline Police received a 911 call about gunfire at 7th Street and 32nd Avenue, Moline. A caller reported that a suspect had run west on 32nd Avenue, according to a police release. Multiple officers responded to the area and the suspect, Hayes, was taken into custody by police at 8:07 a.m. near 4th Street and 32nd Avenue.

Rhone suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Initial investigation revealed an argument ensued between the two men on the west side of 7th Street. The argument escalated into a shooting near the intersection, police said. The men did know each other and this is not a random shooting, police said.