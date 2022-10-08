A suspect in the vandalism of Moline High School who pleaded guilty to a lesser charge has been found guilty, and will be sentenced in November.

Steven Anderson, who turned 22 on Wednesday, appeared in court Friday with his attorney. He has been released on a $10,000 recognizance bond and may travel to the state of Iowa for employment purposes only, court records say.

He waived a jury trial and pleaded guilty to criminal damage to government-supported property, a Class 3 felony. A burglary charge was dismissed, according to court records.

According to court records, a presentence investigation will be completed before his sentencing hearing Nov. 12 in Rock Island County Court.

A 17-year-old girl also is in custody, and is being detained by Juvenile Court Services. Officials will release no other information about the juvenile, according to police.

Joseph Anderson, who will be 23 on Nov. 4, has been charged with burglary and criminal damage to property, and remains in Rock Island County Jail on $50,000 bond (10% applies.)

He has pleaded not guilty and has requested a trial by jury. Pretrial conferences for the case are set for Nov. 3 in Rock Island County Court.

Joseph W. Anderson (L) and Steven T. Anderson (photos: Moline Police Department)

The incident

On Aug. 29, just before 1 a.m., the Moline Police Department and Moline Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at Moline High School, 3600 Avenue of the Cities. Upon arrival, officers determined that the building had been burglarized by unauthorized entry and some areas of the school sustained criminal damage to property.

School officials were notified, and multiple staff members responded to mitigate the damage before the start of school. The school day was not impacted, and students arrived as scheduled.

None of the three individuals were current students at the school, but did have previous enrollment in the district, according to police. The three suspects caused significant damage to school property, including the discharge of fire extinguishers, flipping tables, breaking televisions, and damaging other electronic devices.

“School custodial staff should be praised for their extensive work getting the school fit for students to arrive by normal hours,” said a news release from Moline Police. .

“The Moline Police Department takes our school students’ safety and learning environment extremely seriously. Students deserve the best education possible, including the best facilities, equipment, and classrooms available to them. Any damage, trespassing or vandalism to our school facilities will be aggressively investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Moline Police Chief Darren Gault.