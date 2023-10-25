The 47-year-old suspect in a fatal incident on the Interstate 74 pedestrian path also faces charges from an incident in Rock Island County Jail earlier this year, court records show.

According to Rock Island County Court records, Chhabria Harris faces two felony counts of aggravated battery after the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office alleges she “knowingly made contact of an insulting or provoking nature” with another person, striking the other person about the head and body” on or about May 28, 2023.

Chhabria A. Harris (photo: Moline Police Department)

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney has filed multiple charges against Harris after a deadly crash in 2022 on the I-74 pedestrian walkway between Bettendorf and Moline. Michele and Manuel Castaneda earlier filed a wrongful death suit against Harris, alleging that on May 22 she was driving a 2008 Cadillac Escalade that struck Anthony Castaneda, 18, who died May 26 as a result of his injuries.

The Castanedas allege Harris failed to keep a proper lookout, failed to reduce speed to avoid striking Anthony Castaneda, drove at a speed greater than was necessary, and failed to brake in sufficient time to avoid striking him.

The suit says Castaneda was injured, sustaining severe permanent injuries, experienced conscious pain and suffering, sustained lost wages and expended large sums of money for medical treatment all prior to his death on May 26 from the injuries.

The incident in 2022

On May 22, Anthony Castaneda and two friends were walking on the pedestrian walkway when Harris allegedly entered the pedestrian walkway in Bettendorf and drove her Cadillac Escalade into the three people, officials say.

According to a release from the Moline Police Department, Anthony M. Castaneda, 18, of Moline died from his injuries after being struck by a vehicle.

Castaneda’s was the second death from an incident on May 22. Ethan L. Gonzalez, 21, of Moline, was declared dead at the scene, according to police.

Harris remains in custody in Rock Island County jail.

After the accident, officials found Harris in East Moline, where she was seen getting out of a white Cadillac Escalade SUV, matching witness statements from the I-74 bridge accident, according to officials. Harris was taken to UnityPoint on suspicion of driving under the influence. She was released from UnityPoint and taken into custody by Moline Police Officers.

The City of Bettendorf also was named in a lawsuit over the deadly crash. The lawsuit alleges that the City of Bettendorf was negligent and willful and wanton in failing to place barriers at the entrance to the pedestrian walkway to prevent traffic from traveling on it.

Harris is set to appear again in Rock Island County Court on Nov. 8.