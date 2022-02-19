A 20-year-old Davenport man was behind bars Saturday after police say he is a suspect in a shooting last year.

Tremiere Walton, who was arrested on a warrant, faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony; and use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, an aggravated misdemeanor, court records say.

Police say Walton, with the intent to injure two occupants in a Ford Taurus, shot at them at least three times on July 25, 2021, on the 1900 block of Harrison Street, Davenport, an arrest affidavit says.

Bullets struck the vehicle twice as it fled the area, the affidavit says.

Officers found three 9mm casings at the scene. Walton can be seen on video surveillance arriving in the area on foot and approaching the vehicle on foot, the affidavit says.

Walton, who is being held on a total of $14,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing March 1 in Scott County Court, court records say.

Class C felonies are punishable by a prison term of up to 10 years and a fine of $1,000 to $10,000.