A 24-year-old suspect in a Knox County Deputy’s death appeared Monday in Henry County Court, court records say.

Daylon Richardson, of Granite City, who is in custody in Henry County Jail, appeared Monday afternoon. His case is continued for a status hearing Sept. 20. A trial is set for Oct. 23-Nov. 3 in Henry County Court, according to court records.

A stretch of Highway 150 from Galesburg to Alpha was renamed Saturday in honor of a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy Deputy Nicholas Weist, who died on April 29, 2022, when he was allegedly hit and killed by Daylon Richardson.

Richardson has been charged with two counts of murder, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated fleeing and eluding.

The highway was officially dedicated to Weist at 11:45 a.m. Saturday at AlWood Elementary School, 101 East A St., Alpha.