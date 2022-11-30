The man accused of injuring an East Moline Police Officer was found unfit to appear in court Wednesday.

According to court records, prosecutors allege that on Oct. 24, 52-year-old Adrian Ward Rogers beat Sergeant William Lind in the head with the intent to commit first degree murder.

Adrian W. Rogers (photo: Rock Island Police Department)

Court records say Rogers left Lind unconscious on the street after he hit him in the head, causing severe head trauma and skull fractures.

Sgt. William Lind (photo: East Moline Police Department)

The judge, along with the prosecuting and defense attorneys went to Rogers’ jail cell for a fitness hearing.

The judge determined Rogers was found unfit to appear in court. Rogers’ family was in court but weren’t allowed to go to his cell for security reasons.

The defense attorney objected to expanded media coverage because of the publicity surrounding the case. There will be a hearing to determine how the media can cover the case.

The judge scheduled a status hearing for Rogers’ case for Dec. 28.