A 20-year-old woman sought in connection with the stabbing of a 15-year-old girl in December 2022 is now in custody in Scott County Jail.

According to a Dec. 8, 2022, news release, the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division obtained an arrest warrant for Destiny T. L. Thomas, of Rock Island, for two counts of home invasion and two counts of aggravated battery with bond set at $250,000.

Destiny Thomas, 20, of Rock Island, was wanted by police for a Dec. 6 stabbing at Maple Ridge Apartments. (photo courtesy of Rock Island Police)

Thomas was booked into Scott County Jail at 2:36 p.m. Sunday, court records show. She is being held on a detainer for Rock Island County, according to jail records.

Destiny Thomas (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing)

The incident in 2022

Rock Island Police responded to the 3700 block of 5th Street around 12:07 a.m. Dec. 6 and found a 15-year-old girl suffering from a life-threatening stab wound, according to a news release. The victim underwent surgery at University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City and, on Dec. 8, was reported to be in stable condition.

Police considered Thomas “a dangerous fugitive,” according to the news release, which asked for help from the public to locate her.