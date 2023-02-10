A 39-year-old Moline man is behind bars after police allege he injured an officer during a struggle.

Shawn Lopez faces felony charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding, resisting a peace officer and a misdemeanor charge of battery, court records show.

Shawn Lopez (photo courtesy of Rock Island County Jail)

According to court documents, Lopez was driving a 2008 Saturn Outlook on Wednesday and took off from a Rock Island County deputy. Lopez, officers allege, ran a red light at 38th Street and Blackhawk Road in Rock Island and a stop sign at 52nd Avenue and 7th Street, Moline, officers allege.

Officers allege Lopez “fought and struggled” with one law-enforcement officer, causing an abrasion to the officer’s head; and shoved another person, according to court documents.

Lopez is being held on $36,000 bond (10% applies) in Rock Island County Jail. He is scheduled to appear Feb. 28 in Rock Island County Court.