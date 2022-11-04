A 40-year-old Rock Island woman faces a felony charge after police allege, she walked out of The Home Depot, Bettendorf, with a shopping cart of tools she didn’t purchase.

Brianna Sand faces a charge of second-degree theft, court records say.

Brianna Sand (Scott County Jail)

According to arrest affidavits, police allege Sand loaded a shopping cart full of various hand tools and power tools worth $1,844.72 shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at The Home Depot, 920 Middle Road, Bettendorf.

Loss prevention staff saw her “hanging by the front main entrance and then leave with the full cart through two sliding glass entrance/exit doors,” affidavits say.

According to the affidavits, “Loss prevention made contact with her as soon as she exited the store.” After officers arrived, Sand admitted she should not have walked out with the items and should have left them inside.

“She stated she was not attempting to steal them but came out to look at the snow blowers and the grills at the front of the store,” she told officers, according to affidavits.

Affidavits say she was heading straight out the doors and did no turn toward the items she claimed she wanted to see. She said she had a shopping list of items to purchase from her husband on her phone but refused to show officers the list.

Sand was released from custody on her own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Scott County Court on Nov. 23 for a preliminary hearing.