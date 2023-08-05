A 27-year-old Davenport woman faces a felony charge of criminal mischief after police allege she and other people caused six rooms to flood in a hotel.

Chelsea Bishop (Scott County Jail)

Chelsea Bishop faces a felony charge of criminal mischief, court records show.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Davenport Police and Fire crews responded to the Baymont by Wyndham Davenport, 400 Jason Way Court, for a public-service call, arrest affidavits show.

Firefighters saw water coming form the top floor. They found the “problem room” and stopped water from flooding more rooms, affidavits say.

Police allege that Bishop said she and her friends’ clothes were wet. She and the other people tied a rope around a sprinkler head to hang up their clothes. The rope pulled the sprinkler head out and caused water to flood six rooms in the hotel, police allege in affidavits.

“While stopping the water, Davenport Firefighters observed a pipe in the problem room and advised for Davenport Police to respond,” affidavits say. Officers spoke with Bishop, and “observed a crack pipe in (her) purse. A search warrant was written up for the problem room. Multiple pipes were located in the room upon serving the search warrant,” according to affidavits.

Bishop, who was released on her own recognizance, is set for a preliminary hearing Aug. 23 in Scott County Court.