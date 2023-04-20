A 45-year-old man whose address is unknown is behind bars after police allege he used phony $100 bills last year at Hy-Vee stores in Bettendorf and Davenport.

Billy Paul faces two felony charges of forgery and two aggravated misdemeanor charges of third-degree theft, court records show.

Billy Paul (Scott County Jail)

On Dec. 8, 2022, at 9:46 p.m., police allege Paul went to the Bettendorf Hy-Vee store, where he passed three “forged, but very realistic,” $100 bills to pay for a $200 gift card then received $94.05 in cash back in real U. S. currency, according to arrest affidavits.

“Upon close examination the fake $100 bills were found to have printed on them ‘For Motion Picture Purposes’ in realistic U. S. currency font,” police allege in affidavits. “All the bills had the same serial number,” affidavits say.

Fourteen minutes after the Bettendorf Hy-Vee incident, Paul was at the Utica Ridge Road Hy-Vee store in Davenport, where he passed another one of the same forged $100 bills for another gift card and received $60 in cash back in U. S. currency, according to affidavits.

Police allege Paul can be seen on Hy-Vee security video from both incidents passing the forged $100 bills. He was identified from the security videos by Davenport Police and Scott County Deputies, affidavits say.

Police allege Paul’s criminal history shows three previous theft convictions in Scott County, affidavits show.

Paul, who was arrested on a warrant, was being held Wednesday in Scott County Jail on a total $24,000 bond. He is set for a preliminary hearing April 28 in Scott County Court.