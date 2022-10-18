A 53-year-old East Moline woman has pleaded not guilty in connection with a double-fatal crash earlier this month.

Tonya Franks, who faces multiple charges – including aggravated DUI/accident/death – appeared Tuesday in Rock Island County Court, court records say.

Tonya E. Franks (contributed photo.)

Franks waived a preliminary hearing and requested a trial by jury. The case will proceed on Dec. 8 with pretrial conferences – meetings for the attorneys and judges involved – to work out the details, according to court records.

The crash on Oct. 2

On Oct. 2 at about 12:47 a.m., East Moline Police responded to the area of Kennedy Drive and 20th Avenue for a report of a crash with injuries. Officers located two vehicles, one of which was on its side. Both the East Moline Fire Department and Genesis-Illini EMTs arrived to treat injuries.

Police say Franks was the driver of a car in the two-vehicle crash. Afterward, she was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Genesis-Illini Hospital in Silvis.

The occupants of the other vehicle, Elias E. Rocha and Alexia B. DeWalsche, both 31, were pronounced dead at the scene. Both were from East Moline, and both were members of a family well-known for their barbecue restaurants.

Franks was released earlier on $15,000 bond, according to court records.