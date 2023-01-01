A 27-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police allege he rammed a squad car while he was driving a stolen truck.

Travis Randall faces felony charges of first-degree theft and assault on a police officer while displaying a weapon; and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – cannabidiol – first offense, court records say.

Travis Randall (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

Shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of South Clark Street, Davenport, Davenport Police allege Randall was driving a stolen Chevy Silverado and intentionally backed it into a marked police squad car that had its emergency lights activated. This caused the officer to “fear for his safety and that bodily injury would occur,” according to arrest affidavits.

When Randall struck the squad car, it was pushed back about four feet and was damaged, according to affidavits.

After Randall’s arrest, police searched him and found he had a clear plastic sandwich-type bag with marijuana. The total packaged weight of the marijuana was 32 grams, affidavits say.

Randall, who is being held on a total of $7,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing Jan. 11 in Scott County Court.