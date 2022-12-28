An 18-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge of third-degree sex abuse after his DNA matched a sample from a victim, police allege.

Zamione Sims faces a charge of third-degree sexual assault, according to court records.

Zamione Sims (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

On Oct. 28, 2021, Davenport Police took a report of a sexual assault of a 14-year-old on or about Oct. 25, 2021, at a residence “within the city limits of Davenport,” an arrest affidavit says.

Iowa State Police allege Sims sexually assaulted the victim repeatedly. “The victim told (Sims) to stop several times,” the affidavit says, but Sims “knowingly disregarded the victim’s pleas.”

Sims, police allege in the affidavit, “admitted to knowing the victim but denied performing any sex acts with (the victim.)”

A sexual assault kit was collected from the victim and submitted to the DCI Laboratory. A known DNA buccal swab – also known as a cheek swab – was collected from Sims.

“The results of the sexual assault kit indicated the presence of human male DNA but a profile was unable to be developed. Additional testing was sought and conducted by a third-party private laboratory,” the affidavit says. “The results from the additional testing indicated the defendant’s DNA matched the DNA profile developed from (the victim,)” the affidavit says.

Sims, who is being held on $10,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing Jan. 6, 2023.