A 38-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after police allege he sexually abused a child who now is 11 years old.

Sean Foley, who was arrested on a warrant, faces charges of child endangerment – bodily injury, and two charges of child endangerment – registered sex offender, according to court records.

Sean Foley (Scott County Jail)

According to arrest affidavits, the incidents were reported on Dec. 15, 2022.

“Through investigation and interviews” an investigator established that Foley committed child endangerment – unsupervised access when on Aug. 31, 2022, he had a child on his motorcycle and transported that child out of the sight of a guardian and away from a residence, according to arrest affidavits.

The juvenile is not Foley’s child, affidavits say.

Affidavits say on Aug. 31 Foley was alone in a residence with the child, whom he sexually abused.

During the summer of 2021, Foley spent the night in a Davenport residence, went into the juvenile’s room and sexually abused the child, according to affidavits.

“During this incident (Foley) had unsupervised access to (the child) whose parents were in the residence, but upstairs asleep and unaware of (his) activities,” according to affidavits.

Foley, who is being held on $15,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing Jan. 13 in Scott County Court.