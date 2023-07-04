A 31-year-old Davenport man is in custody after police allege he was involved in a road-rage incident in which a bullet struck a vehicle.

Steven Bolio faces felony charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injure/provoke fear and possession of a firearm by felon; and a serious misdemeanor charge of eluding, court records show.

Steven Bolio (Scott County Jail)

About 6:30 p.m. Monday, Davenport Police responded to the area of 3100 W. Kimberly Road for a report of gunfire, arrest affidavits say.

Bolio was driving a 2005 Silver Buick Terraza and “became involved in a road rage incident,” police allege in affidavits. Bolio, police allege, “produced a firearm and fired a single round at the victim” who “was placed in fear for his life.”

The victim’s vehicle was struck once in the passenger-side door, police say in affidavits.

While responding to the call, officers saw the Terraza traveling south on Marquette Street and West Kimberly Road. They were able to get behind the Terraza at Marquette and West 35th streets, and attempted a traffic stop with activated emergency lights and sirens.

Police allege the Terraza began to flee west on West 35th Street, then went south through an alleyway, exiting onto West 34th Street. The Terraza continued to travel west at speeds of about 50 mph, crossed the intersection at West 34th Street and Division Street, then continued into Northwest Park (3000 block of Division Street,) and drove through the grass field, where it stopped.

The victim identified Bolio, police say in affidavits.

Bolio was being held Tuesday in Scott County Jail on a cash-only $10,000 bond.