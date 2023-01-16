An 18-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after police allege he shot a victim in a vehicle in November 2022.

Demetrius Batemane Jr. faces charges of willful injury – causing serious injury, assault while participating in a felony – serious injury, intimidation with a dangerous weapon – provoke fear and possession of a firearm by a felon, court records say.

Demetrius Batemane Jr. (photo from Scott county Jail inmate listing.)

The incident

On Monday, Nov. 28, Davenport Police responded to the 1400 block of North Gaines Street after several 911 calls about gunfire.

Responding officers found three fired .223/5.56 shell casings and two unfired .223/.556 rounds near an abandoned residence on the 1400 block of Gaines Street, according to arrest affidavits.

A State of Iowa search warrant was drafted for the residence, where officers found a black Ruger AR15 .223/.556 rifle underneath the rear exterior porch where Batemane lived, according to affidavits.

While officers were on the scene investigating, a female victim arrived by private vehicle at Genesis Medical Center – East Campus with gunshot wounds to her leg and head. The victim sustained a serious injury to her left leg after being struck by gunfire, police allege in affidavits.

According to affidavits, the victim said she was in a vehicle in the 1400 block of North Gaines Street when she suffered the gunshot injuries.

Batemane was identified through the investigation during interviews with the victim and witnesses on the scene during the shooting, according to affidavits.

Batemane, who was arrested on a warrant, was being held Monday on a total $37,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail.