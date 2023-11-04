A 29-year-old Davenport man is in custody after Davenport Police allege he sold fentanyl to another person, according to arrest affidavits.

Clemmie Kirk Jr. faces felony charges of controlled substance violation, failure to affix a dug stamp, used or expired drug tax stamp, and controlled substance violation, court records show.

Clemmie Kirk Jr. (Scott County Jail)

About 8:43 a.m. Friday, the Davenport Police Department Tactical Operations Bureau executed a search warrant on the 1700 block of Esplanade Avenue and Kirk’s person stemming from a narcotics investigation, affidavits say.

Detectives saw Kirk meet with another person in the alley west of the residence and “conduct a hand-to-hand narcotics transaction,” police allege in affidavits. That person later met with detectives and turned over 60 individual small blue fentanyl pills with an “M” imprinted

on one side and “30” imprinted on the opposite side. The person said they bought the pills from Kirk, affidavits show.

According to affidavits, officers say the pills are consistent with “illicitly manufactured fentanyl pills” bearing the street name “perc-30s.” The pills weighed 6.1 grams total package weight.

Detectives positively identified Kirk in the back yard of the residence and began to approach him while announcing themselves. He then ran into the back door of the residence, where detectives found him in the kitchen, affidavits show.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, officers allege Kirk admitted he bought blue “M 30” fentanyl pills for $5 and sold them for $10-$15 each. During the search of the residence, detectives found:

Kitchen:

1,202.61 grams of marijuana in seven individual plastic containers

40.9 grams of marijuana concentrate located inside of the kitchen cabinets

217.3 grams total package weight of marijuana inside of a plastic grocery bag

15.6 grams total package weight of marijuana inside of container inside of clear plastic bag.

Sun room:

1,460.6 grams of marijuana on a plastic table.

Living room:

7.45 grams of marijuana inside a filing cabinet.

Northwest bedroom:

1.45 grams of marijuana in a closet.

One pound equals 453.592 grams.

Kirk, who is being held on a total $45,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing Nov. 14 in Scott County Court.

About fentanyl

Fentanyl is a strong opioid used as a pain medication. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. It is a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the United States, the CDC says