A 45-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after police allege he struggled with officers and stabbed one officer in the nose.

Samuel Cheatheam faces felony charges including willful injury – causing serious injury; interference with officials acts – dangerous weapon (three counts;) assault on persons in certain occupations – use/display of a weapon (two counts;) and eluding – speed 25 mph over limit – second or subsequent; an aggravated misdemeanor charge of use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime; and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of driving while barred; court records show.

Samuel Cheatheam (Scott County Jail)

An early-morning chase and struggle

Court documents say about 1:18 a.m. Thursday, Davenport Police on general patrol saw a white 2001 Ford Mustang in the parking lot of Hy-Vee, 3019 Rockingham Road, parked sideways in a spot – specified for a person with disabilities – on the west side of the store. Officers received previous information about a vehicle matching this description involved in possibly casing vehicles in the area, police allege in affidavits.

An officer pulled up behind the Ford Mustang and initiated a traffic stop. Cheatheam, the driver, took off out of the parking lot onto Concord Street at a high rate of speed, driving in a careless manner while fleeing, police allege.

Officers then located what appeared to be a recently parked white Ford Mustang in the alleyway on the west side of the 2800 block of Diehn Avenue under a car cover, affidavits show.

Affidavits say information was provided that Cheatheam was last seen heading east in the alleyway on foot, away from the Mustang. He was located near a parked truck in the area.

As officers called Cheatheam out from behind a garage, he was identified as the driver who had eluded officers several minutes prior, according to affidavits.

Officers tried to take Cheatheam into custody. He was armed with an approximate 5.25-inch bladed knife, “which he utilized to stab a fully uniformed Davenport Police officer in the nose causing serious injury,” police allege in affidavits.

Cheatheam brandished the knife and “actively attempted to use the knife on two officers while they were in close proximity attempting to control him,” according to affidavits. He continued to actively resist three fully uniformed officers while armed with the knife, affidavits say.

Cheatheam was being held on a total $41,600 bond in Scott County Jail on Thursday.