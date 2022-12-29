A 35-year-old Rock Island man is behind bars after police allege he stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from two Davenport stores over four months.

Lamont Stepheny faces felony charges of ongoing criminal conduct – unlawful activity and second-degree theft, court records say.

Lamont Stepheny (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

Multiple thefts from two stores

On or about Aug. 1, 2022, Davenport Police allege Stepheny “has engaged in multiple ongoing criminal acts of theft at 5511 Elmore Avenue and (NorthPark Mall) 320 West Kimberly Road, Davenport,” arrest affidavits say.

Police allege Stepheny “did knowingly enter the retail stores, where he has been formally trespassed from, and concealed items either on his person or in garbage bags,” according to arrest affidavits. He then removed stolen property past the last point of sale, “with intent to permanently deprive the store of the property.”

Stepheny’s thefts totaled $10,331 since August of this year at two stores, according to affidavits. “The defendant has actively engaged in this criminal behavior, sometimes using other people to assist with this criminal enterprise. The defendant is captured on security cameras during these acts, which provides no deterrence to his criminal behavior,” police allege in arrest affidavits.

On Dec. 21, detectives executed a search warrant at an associated address for Stepheny, and recovered stolen items from both victim stores. The recovered stolen items totaled more than $2,300.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

8/26/22 – $889.95

9/01/22 – $1,142

9/02/22 – $389

09/07/22 – $210

JCPenney

9/30/22 – $3,180

10/01/22 – $1,769

11/03/22 – $2,823

Stepheny, who was being held Thursday on a total $39,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing Jan. 6 in Scott County Court.