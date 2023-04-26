A 33-year-old Davenport man is in custody after Davenport Police allege

Joseph Lund faces charges one charge of second-degree theft and three of forgery, court records show.

Joseph Lund (Scott County Jail)

Police allege that in January and February, Lund unlawfully took mail from a victim’s Davenport mailbox. “The mail included a check to be paid for solar installation the victim had at their residence,” police allege in arrest affidavits.

The amount of the check was $800. Lund changed the payee information to his name, kept the amount $800 and deposited the money in his Family Credit Union Account, police allege.

The victim stated the check was for “Solar Installation.” The memo was changed to “Sold Installation.”

The mail included checks to be paid to the victims, arrest affidavits say. Lund changed the payee and amounts on the three checks from three separate victims for a total amount of $1,618.78. This money was subsequently deposited in Lund’s account at The Family Credit Union, police allege.

The mail included a check to be paid to Capital One for the amount of $46.54. Lund, police allege, changed the payee to his name, the pay amount to $465.41, and deposited the money in to his Family Credit Union account.

The mail also included a check to be paid to Short Hills Country Club, “per the victim’s memory,” police allege in affidavits. “The victim stated the check should have been for approximately $50 USD. The victim also advised that the name on the signature line is neither his nor his wife’s,” police allege in affidavits.

Police say Lund changed the payee to his name, the check amount to $353.37 and deposited the money in his Family Credit Union account.

Lund, who was arrested on a warrant, is being held on a total $30,000 bond in Scott County Jail. He is set to appear May 5 in Scott County Court.