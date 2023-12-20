A 23-year-old Davenport woman faces felony charges after police allege she and others stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from numerous Davenport stores, court records show.

Willshanique Evans, who was arrested on a warrant, faces felony charges of ongoing criminal conduct – unlawful activity, and second-degree theft, court records say.

Willshanique Evans (Scott County Jail)

Multiple incidents

About 4:17 p.m. May 13, Evans and another person entered Kohls at 3910 Elmore Ave., Davenport, police allege, where the two left the store together with $75 of merchandise without paying for it, affidavits say.

Other incidents include:

May 16: Police allege Evans and another person entered Kohls again and concealed merchandise, leaving the store with $95 of merchandise without paying for it.

Oct. 1: Evans and another person entered Dick’s Sporting Goods, 5511 Elmore Ave., Davenport, where police allege they took $1,605 of merchandise without paying, police allege.

Oct. 4: Police allege Evans and another person entered Kohls, 3910 Elmore Ave., Davenport, and walked out with $1,655 of merchandise without paying.

Oct. 31, Evans and another person entered Theisen’s, 3808 Brady St., Davenport. They left the store with $1,679 in merchandise without paying, police allege, and the same day went to the store and left with $2,750 in merchandise without paying.

“The total value of property stolen by the defendant is $7,859.79,” affidavits say.

Police say the suspects traveled in a white Chevy Cruze, according to affidavits.

Davenport Detectives and Rock Island Officers found the Chevy Cruze parked in Rock Island. and identified the occupants of the car, police allege. “The defendant and co-defendants were wearing clothing witnesses and security footage had seen earlier at Theisen’s and Kohls,” police allege in affidavits.

Detectives saw a bag of stolen merchandise in plain view inside the white Cruze. A search warrant was completed, and a search of the vehicle revealed a loaded black Ruger 9 mm semi-automatic handgun and about $2,069 of stolen merchandise.

Evans, who is being held on a $25,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 28 in Scott County Court.