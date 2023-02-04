A 24-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police allege he recorded a threatening video on a social media app.

Austin McNeal faces a felony charge of threats of terrorism and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of first-degree harassment, court records show.

Austin McNeal (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing)

At 1:55 a.m. Jan. 31, officers were alerted to a threat McNeal allegedly made through a social media application, arrest affidavits say.

McNeal recorded a live video on the Bigo app detailing “his plan to commit an act of terrorism against a protected group in the community.” McNeal claimed to be armed at the time of the video and planned to commit “Mass Murder.” The victim feared of an imminent threat posed by McNeal, according to affidavits.

“The behavior of the defendant caused undue distress due to the threats of terrorism,” police allege in arrest affidavits. “(McNeal) made a series of extremely vulgar and graphic comments regarding his plan to murder members of this community.”

McNeal is being held on a $200,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, and is set for a preliminary hearing Feb. 10 in Scott County Court.