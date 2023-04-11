A 27-year-old Buckeye, Arizona, woman has been released on bond after Davenport Police allege she threatened officers with a baseball bat and scissors, tried to run over firefighters, and led police on a chase.

Emily Huber faces three felony charges of assault on persons in certain occupations – use/display of a weapon; a serious misdemeanor charge of assault on persons in certain occupations; an aggravated misdemeanor charge of eluding – speeding over 25 mph over the limit; and a serious misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree criminal mischief, court records say.

Emily Huber (Scott County Jail)

Shortly after 2 a.m. April 2, Davenport Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of East 11th Street for a public service call, court records show.

While an officer was trying to talk with Huber, officers allege she retrieved a baseball bat from the passenger side of the SUV and brandished the bat in a threatening manner. When she was ordered to drop it, she “forcefully threw the item at the officer,” police allege in arrest affidavits.

She then retrieved a pair of large scissors from the passenger seat, again brandishing the weapon and threatening the officer, police allege. “These actions placed the Officer in fear of being assaulted by these weapons,” police allege in affidavits.

A fire truck had arrived on the scene because Huber requested medical assistance for a family member, according to affidavits. She began to drive a Jeep Compass in a reckless manner in the roadway, police allege in affidavits. Three firefighters had gotten out of the truck and were in the roadway immediately behind it. Huber accelerated the Jeep in reverse toward the firefighters “in an attempt to strike them with the vehicle,” police allege in affidavits.

“It was necessary for the firefighters to take evasive actions moving out of the path of the vehicle to prevent from being struck,” police allege in affidavits.

Huber took off in the Jeep Compass and a pursuit began, affidavits say.

A squad car was positioned directly behind Huber’s Jeep. She “willfully failed to bring the vehicle to a stop, eluding police officers in marked squads at speeds exceeding the speed limit by 25 miles per hour,” according to court documents.

Police allege in affidavits that she did not stop at a stop sign at the intersections of Mississippi Avenue and Kirkwood Boulevard and Mississippi Avenue and Locust Street.

Huber drove on the wrong side of the road on Locust Street between Mississippi Avenue and Spring Street, police allege, and drove through red lights at the intersections of Locust Street and Bridge Avenue and Locust Street and Forest Avenue.

Police allege Huber drove through private property, intentionally damaging grass (the cost of repair exceeds $300 and but not $750, court records show.)

Once Huber got out of the Jeep, uniformed police officers identified themselves and instructed her to stop, but she continued to run from police, affidavits show.

Huber, who was released on bond from Scott County Jail, is set to appear April 21 in Scott County Court.