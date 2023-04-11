A 23-year-old Cambridge man was in custody Tuesday night after the Henry County Sheriff’s Office alleges he threatened to blow up the Henry County Courthouse, according to a news release posted on Facebook.

On Tuesday, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a man made threats to blow up the Henry County Courthouse, according to the release. “These threats were conveyed over the phone,” the release says.

An evacuation of the Henry County Courthouse was conducted and precautions were taken for public safety, according to the release.

Dimitris J. Roush (Henry County Sheriff’s Office)

The release says an immediate investigation was conducted and, after a short time, Dimitris J. Roush was arrested and taken into custody for disorderly conduct and making “terroristic threats.”

According to the release, the investigation continues. No further information was available Tuesday night.

According to jail officials, Roush is set to appear Wednesday in Henry County Court.

“We would like to remind the public that arrested person(s) are presumed innocent until proven guilty,” the release says. “We would like to thank the Coal Valley Police Department for their assistance with this incident.”