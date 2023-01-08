A 32-year-old Davenport man who, Iowa State Troopers allege, threw drugs in a jail wastebasket is behind bars.

Damonte Stewart faces felony charges of introducing intoxicants or drugs into an institution and felon in possession of a firearm, as well as an aggravated misdemeanor charge of obstructing prosecution or defense and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of controlled substance – first offense, court records say.

Damonte Stewart (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

Shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Davenport Police contacted Iowa State Patrol about a red Dodge Charger without plates that was fleeing from them upon sight, arrest affidavits say.

Troopers saw the car headed west on 53rd Street at Brady Street. The suspect vehicle ran a red light at Welcome Way and 53rd Street, according to affidavits.

The car led troopers on a pursuit before it crashed. Stewart, affidavits say, was the front-seat passenger.

“Located on the passenger floorboard of the vehicle where the defendant was seated was an open bottle of liquor,” according to affidavits. Stewart and a co-defendant were in possession of a Taurus 9mm handgun in the glove box of the car, troopers allege.

Stewart was transported to Scott County Jail. He “was seen holding/opening/and crumpling closed a piece of paper with blue writing in the front seat of a patrol car while transported to jail.” Previously, Stewart said the paper belonged to him, according to affidavits.

Affidavits say Stewart “was recorded and observed by a trooper intentionally throwing the same piece of paper in an empty trash can inside the Scott County Jail Correction Facility.”

The piece of paper, issued out of the State of Illinois Courts with Stewart’s name printed on it, was found to have 10 full powder pressed pills that were consistent with MDMA (Ecstasy) pills. Other pills also were crumpled inside the same piece of paper.

Stewart “attempted to dispose of the controlled substance to obstruct prosecution,” affidavits say.

Stewart, who is being held on $13,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing Jan. 18 in Scott County Court.