A suspect has been released on bond after his arrest in connection with a shooting Aug. 9 in Rock Falls.

According to a news release, Rock Falls Police responded to a residence in the 900 block of West 5th Street about 10:13 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, after a report of gunfire and one person injured.

When officers arrived, they located Silas Hammelman, 30, of Sterling, who was injured by multiple gunshots. Hammelman was transported to CGH Medical Center and later transferred to a hospital in Rockford for additional treatment. He has since been released, according to the news release.

Rock Falls Police initially detained one man at the scene for questioning. That person “was cooperative and was later released,” the news release says. An investigation continued.

On Wednesday, Rock Falls Police obtained an arrest warrant for Hammelman for one count of home invasion, a Class X felony, and one count of criminal trespass to a residence, a Class 4 felony, with a bond of $100,000.

On Thursday, Hammelman turned himself in to Rock Falls Police, the release says. Hammelman posted the required $10,000 (10%) bond on the warrant and was released to appear later in court.