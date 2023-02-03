A 19-year-old Park View man is behind bars after police allege he threatened a victim with a gun and a knife.

Thadis Boutwell faces a felony charge of first-degree robbery, court records show.

Thadis Boutwell (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing)

About 2 p.m. Jan. 13, Davenport Police responded to Brady Street Mart, 3107 Brady St., for a disturbance. Upon arrival, police met with the victim who identified Boutwell and stated he was struck several times by Boutwell, who also threatened the victim with a gun and a knife, police allege in affidavits.

Police allege a portion of the physical altercation was caught on video surveillance. The victim stated his cell phone and money, totaling up to $120 in unknown denominations, were “forcefully removed from his person” by Boutwell, police allege.

Boutwell, who was arrested on a warrant, is being held on $50,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail. He is set for a preliminary hearing Feb. 10 in Scott County Court.

First-degree robbery is a Class B felony with a sentence of up to 25 years upon conviction.

