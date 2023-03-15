A 38-year-old Amboy, Ill., man was behind bars Wednesday after police allege he used meth before a police pursuit.

Jesse Albee faces a felony charge of eluding and a serious misdemeanor of OWI, court records show.

Jesse Albee (Scott County Jail)

About 5 a.m. Tuesday at 17th Street, U. S. Route 67 north and George Thuenen Drive in Bettendorf, Bettendorf Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2018 Dodge Ram for failure to properly display a front plate, arrest affidavits say.

The vehicle failed to come to a stop and a pursuit ensued, police allege in affidavits. During the chase, the truck sped more than 25 mph over the posted speed limit, driving more than 80 mph in a 45 mph roadway. The truck crossed the traffic lane into the wrong way of traffic on Lincoln Road, ran a stop sign at 18th Street and Central Avenue and ran a red light at 53rd Street and Eastern Avenue, police allege in affidavits.

Albee was identified as the driver after the truck became disabled and stopped. He

“drove the vehicle in a manner showing willful and wanton disregard for the safety of persons and property,” police allege in affidavits. Additionally, he had no valid driver’s license, affidavits show.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Albee admitted to driving the truck during the pursuit, and admitted to using methamphetamine before the chase, police allege in affidavits.

According to affidavits, Albee submitted to field sobriety testing that showed “measurable signs of impairment” and consented to a urine test that had preliminary positive results for THC, amphetamine, methamphetamine, and MDMA.

Albee, held on $5,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing March 24 in Scott County Court.