A 32-year-old suspect wanted on a warrant for attempted murder in Bettendorf is in custody awaiting extradition to Iowa, according to a news release posted on Facebook from the Fulton County, Illinois, Sheriff’s Office.

About 5:30 p.m. Friday, deputies from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office located and placed in custody Daniel T. Morgan, of Rock Island.

Daniel T. Morgan (photo courtesy of Fulton County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies found Morgan at the Casey’s gas station in Lewistown, Ill., and he was taken into custody without incident, the release says.

Morgan was transported to Graham Hospital for treatment of a previous injury, then was released from medical treatment and is in Fulton County Jail awaiting extradition to Iowa, the release says.