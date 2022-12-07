A 27-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after police allege he was involved in a shooting on Monday.

Matthew Hobert faces two felony charges of control of a firearm by a felon and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – second offense, court records say.

Matthew Hobert (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

About 5 a.m. Monday, Davenport Police responded to the area of the 1700 block of Fillmore Street for a report of a shooting victim. “During the course of the investigation it was learned the Defendant was involved in the shooting,” police allege in arrest affidavits.

Officers found Hobert at Kwik Star, 100 W. 65th St., Davenport. When police approached him, he dropped a loaded SCCY CPX2 9mm handgun, arrest affidavits allege. He also had 1.65 grams of methamphetamine.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, police allege Hobert also admitted to driving to the area of the 1500 block of Sturdevant Street with the shooting victim with the intent to shoot at the house of a subject the victim was having problems with.

Hobert admitted to possessing a 3030 carbine rifle while in the vehicle, according to affidavits.

Hobert, who is being held on $5,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for arraignment Dec. 29 in Scott County Court.