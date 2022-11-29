A 42-year-old Abingdon, Ill., man faces felony charges after police allege he sexually abused a minor in three separate incidents in 2010 and 2011, according to court documents

Beau W. Admire, 42, was arrested Nov. 2 in Knox County on a $100,000 warrant for two counts of criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to a news release from Thomas R. Siegel, Warren County state’s attorney.

All three charges are Class 1 felonies that carry a sentence of between 4-15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, the release says. Probation is not available on the criminal sexual assault charges and if convicted, the defendant would be required to serve no less than 85% of his sentence.

The charges stem from three separate incidents alleged to have taken place in Monmouth, Ill. The charges allege the acts were with a minor “over whom the defendant held a position of trust, authority, or supervision,” the release says.

Admire was released after he posted bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 27, according to court records.



