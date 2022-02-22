A 28-year-old Rock Island woman has been released on bond after police say she is a suspect in a Feb. 1 gunfire incident.

Martionna Horne was arrested Sunday on a warrant. She faces charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and reckless discharge of a firearm, court records say.

The Rock Island Police Criminal Investigations division identified Horne as a suspect who fired multiple rounds from a long gun into the air at Maple Ridge Apartments on the 3700 block of 5th Street, Rock Island, Rock Island Police told Local 4 News.