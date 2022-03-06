A 46-year-old Rock Island man with drugs in his car told Bettendorf Police he was trying to get back to his kids after a pursuit Friday, court records say.

Stephon Lowe faces felony charges of eluding, possession of contraband in correctional institution, and two charges of possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense; an aggravated misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana – third/subsequent offense; and serious misdemeanor charges of interference with official acts – bodily injury and unlawful possession of prescription drugs.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday, Lowe was driving a 2005 Ford F150 in the area of the 400 block of River Drive. The truck did not have valid registration, arrest affidavits say.

Police did a traffic stop on the truck, which initially came to a stop. Then, as soon as an officer approached the driver’s side window, Lowe put the truck in drive and took off.

He did not come to a complete stop at the intersection of Greenwood Drive and River Drive, the affidavit says.

The truck traveled in excess of 50 mph in a 25 mph zone in Davenport, then it stalled and came to a stop at the intersection of Jersey Ridge Road and East 12th Street in Davenport.

Lowe ran off and headed west. Officers chased after him and told him to stop, and he was taken into custody. Lowe has a suspended license, arrest affidavits say.

In plain view, officers saw marijuana in the truck, which was towed to Bettendorf Police Department, pending a search warrant, court documents say.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Loew knew he had an active warrant and “tried to run to try and make it back to his kids,” arrest affidavits say.

During the search warrant Officer found 6.11 grams of loose marijuana in the center console, along with a package of .08 grams of marijuana. Also located in the center console was a THC Vape with three 1 gram THC cartridges, a clear container with 18 Escitalopram Oxalate and four Alprazolam, drugs used to treat depression and anxiety. In the glove box was a digital scale with marijuana residue.

Lowe was asked multiple times if he possessed any other illegal contraband. When the defendant arrived at Scott County Jail, jail staff located 0.29 grams of cocaine, arrest affidavits say.

Lowe, held on a total $27,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing March 15 in Scott County Jail.