A 50-year-old Davenport man was in custody early Monday after Davenport Police allege he tried to steal money from a car/dog wash then was found to have methamphetamine, court records show.

Jerry Gross Jr. faces a felony charge of third-degree burglary, an aggravated misdemeanor charge of driving while barred, and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine – first offense, court records show.

Jerry Gross Jr. (Scott County Jail)

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Bubbles Car and Dog Wash, 2410 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport, police responded to a report of a burglary.

Jerry Gross Jr. was observed on camera driving a 2008 Nissan Maxima into the car wash, police allege in arrest affidavits. Gross, police allege, is barred from driving in Iowa through July 2024, affidavits say.

According to affidavits, police allege Gross broke the alarm device off the front of the cover for the car-wash vault where money was stored. He then “attempted to use keys from a ring of keys he had to open the vault door in an effort to steal the money in the vault,” police allege in affidavits. Gross “did not have the right, license or privilege to open the vault.”

While he was being booked into Scott County Jail, Gross was found to have white or opaque crystals in his right front pants pocket, right front hooded jacket pocket, and the pill bottle holding his cash. “The total combined weight of the crystals recovered was .7 grams total package weight,” police allege in affidavits.

The substance tested positive for methamphetamine, affidavits show.

Gross, who is being held on $8,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing Nov. 8 in Scott County Court.