A 19-year-old Moline man was in custody Sunday after police allege he had a shotgun in his SUV when he led a high-speed pursuit.

Isaac Coryn faces felony charges of felon in possession of a firearm and eluding – injury, OWI, drugs or participation in a felony, and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine – first offense, court records show.

Isaac Coryn (Scott County Jail)

Coryn was driving a 1994 Chevrolet Suburban in the area of the Interstate 74 West off ramp to Middle Road shortly before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, police allege in arrest affidavits. Moline Police had just tried to stop him when he “fled across the bridge into Iowa,” affidavits say.

Coryn exited onto Middle Road, and an officer pulled up behind him. Coryn disregarded the red traffic signal and began to flee west on Middle Road, and failed to stop for a fully marked police squad car with audible sirens and emergency lights activated, officers allege in affidavits.

Police allege in affidavits that Coryn disregarded multiple red traffic lights in the 900 block of Middle Road, and went west on Middle Road into Davenport, “crossing into oncoming traffic and driving on the wrong side of a divided roadway.”

Coryn reached speeds of about 63 mph in a 35 mph zone, police allege in affidavits. He drove through a construction zone and drove into oncoming traffic again, then eventually traveled west onto 4th Street near the YMCA,where a pursuit intervention technique was used to stop him.

While Coryn was being taken into custody, he made a “spontaneous utterance” that there was a loaded shotgun on the front seat, police allege in affidavits. The gun was on the front passenger seat where Coryn said it was.

Coryn was searched, and had a glass methamphetamine pipe and a plastic bag of methamphetamine with a total package weight of 1.32 grams, affidavits say.

Coryn was being held Sunday in Scott County Jail on a $5,000 cash-only bond. He is set for a preliminary appearance on July 11 in Scott County Court.