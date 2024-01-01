A Wataga man and woman were arrested and charged with burglary, theft and possession of burglary tools.

Recently, the Knox County Sheriff’s Department has received several reports of burglaries and thefts that have occurred at vacant or seldom frequented properties. To help combat these crimes, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office increased patrols in rural and outlying areas and conducted numerous covert surveillance operations.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigative stop on a vehicle leaving a vacant property in rural Galesburg. Officers found stolen items and burglary tools in the vehicle and arrested the occupants of the vehicle, Jesse Line, 31, and Jadin White, 30, on charges of burglary, theft and possession of burglary tools.

Jesse Line (L) and Jadin White (Knox County Sheriff’s Dept.)

Line and White were held at the Knox County Jail and released December 30.