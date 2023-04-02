Two suspects were behind bars Sunday after police allege they had drugs, thousands of dollars in cash and a gun in their car.

Demetrius McCullough, 29, of Rock Island, faces multiple felony charges, including charges of controlled substance violation; charges of failure to affix a drug stamp; a charge of felon in possession of a firearm; an aggravated misdemeanor charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon; and a serous misdemeanor charge of eluding, court records show.

Keishonna King, 23, of Davenport, faces multiple felony charges of controlled substance violation and multiple felony charges of failure to affix a drug stamp, court records show.

Keishonna King (L) and Demetrius McCullough (Scott County Jail)

On Saturday afternoon, Davenport Police were flagged down by a victim who said a person in a black car threatened her and pointed a black handgun at her and her children, police allege in arrest affidavits.

Police allege King was in the front passenger seat of the car and McCullough was driving. A search warrant was then drafted and signed for the vehicle, affidavits say.

Police allege in affidavits that McCullough is a convicted felon and was “knowingly in possession of a firearm and exercised control over said firearm by pointing it at the victims and threatening them placing them in fear for their safety.”

McCullough “willfully failed to bring his vehicle (a 2012 black Hyundai Elantra) to a stop after a marked police vehicle activated their red-and-blue overhead lights and sirens. McCullough “was operating this motor vehicle with no registration, fraudulent registration, no valid driver’s license, and no financial liability insurance,” police allege in affidavits.

Police allege they searched the car and found a black Glock handgun under the driver’s seat with the barrel pointing to the rear of the car. They also allege McCullough had $14,767.75, according to affidavits.

According to affidavits, two bags were on the front passenger floorboard. The bags contained narcotics packaging materials, empty plastic bags, rubber bands, three digital scales with drug residue and multiple containers with narcotics consistent with the sale and distribution of narcotics. Police found 193 grams of marijuana, 17 grams of Oxycodone pills (two pills in a clear plastic bag were found in the driver’s door), 101 grams of powder cocaine and 75.6 grams of crack cocaine, police allege in affidavits.

Police allege in affidavits that a black backpack had several plastic cards, including two debit cards with King’s name on them. There were also several blank Iowa DOT temporary registration papers in the glove box. Police also found a plastic bag of pistol ammunition, affidavits show.

According to affidavits, another search warrant was then drafted and signed for a residence, where 91.7 grams of cocaine was found along with more packaging material consistent with the sale and distribution of narcotics, including a scale with drug residue. “It should also be mentioned that (the) residence was within 1,000 feet of a school,” police say in affidavits.

Police allege none of the packaging containing the controlled substances had Iowa drug tax stamps affixed.

King, who is set for a preliminary hearing April 12 in Scott County Court, was being held Sunday on $100,000 bond in Scott County Jail. McCullough, who also is set for a preliminary hearing April 12, was being held Sunday on a total $270,000 bond in Scott County Jail.