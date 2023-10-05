

Three Davenport suspects police allege were involved in a shooting incident are set for court appearances this month.

The incident in July

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. July 31, Davenport Police were dispatched to the 1600 block of West 3rd Street, Davenport, for a report of gunfire and a victim, according to arrest affidavits, which say police found a victim with gunshot wounds to his chest and forearm.

The suspects “agreed to aid each other in the commission of a burglary,” police allege in affidavits. Officers allege the three forced their way into an occupied structure with no right, license or privilege to do so and while in possession of dangerous weapons, “resulting in the victim being shot in the arm and chest.”

Doria Marie Varnado, Xavier McDaniel Walker, Jimmy Maldonado Jr (Scott County Jail)

Jimmy Maldonado Jr., 28, faces felony charges of attempted murder, first-degree burglary, intimidation with a dangerous weapon – inure/provoke fear, willful injury – causing serious injury, and going armed with intent. He has pleaded not guilty. He is being held in Scott County Jail on a total $60,000 cash-only bond, according to court records.

Doria Varnado, 35, faces felony charges of first-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, court records say. She is being held in Scott County Jail on a total $41,000 cash-only bond, court records show.

Xavier Walker, 24, faces felony charges of attempted murder, first-degree burglary, intimidation with a dangerous weapon – inure/provoke fear, willful injury – causing serious injury, and going armed with intent. He has pleaded not guilty. He is being held in Scott County Jail on a total $35,000 bond, court records say.

Police allege Maldonado “fired a Taurus 9mm handgun at the victim with the intent to cause death,” officers say in arrest affidavits, saying he “fired the handgun at the victim with the intent to injure or provoke fear. The house was also occupied but multiple other persons.”

During the commission of the conspiracy and burglary, police allege Walker was armed with a handgun “with the intent to use without justification against the person of another,” affidavits show.

Moldanado’s case is set for pretrial conferences Friday in Scott County Court, where Varnado is set for a preliminary hearing Oct. 13 and Walker’s case is set for pretrial conferences Oct. 20.