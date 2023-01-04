The Eldridge Police Department needs your help identifying these people who broke into a local gun shop.

On Tuesday, January 2nd at about 4 a.m., two men broke into Square Shooters Gun Shop in Eldridge. Both suspects were armed with handguns and fled the scene shortly after entering the gun shop. No weapons were stolen during the burglary.

(photo: Eldridge Police Department)

The suspects are believed to be the same suspects from other gun shop burglaries in the area. If you know or see these suspects, do not approach them. They are considered to be armed and dangerous. If you have any information on this burglary, call the Eldridge Police Department at (563) 285-9822 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at (309) 762-9500.