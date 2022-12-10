Two Davenport suspects who were riding bikes face multiple felony charges after police allege they stole items from a high school and a college.

Katie Hutchison, 35, and Jennifer Simpkins, 37, each face two charges of third-degree burglary, a charge of second-degree theft, and a charge of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony.

Katie Sue Hutchison (L) and Jennifer Nicole Simpkins (photos: Scott County Jail)

Police allege that about 6:10 p.m. Nov. 29, Simpkins entered an unoccupied girls’ locker room inside Pleasant Valley High School without permission or authorization with the intent to commit theft, according to arrest affidavits.

Simpkins was able to take an Apple iPhone along with a vehicle fob, police allege in arrest affidavits. After the theft of these items, both rode bicycles around the school parking lot “attempting to locate the vehicle for the stolen vehicle fob without success.”

Both subjects then rode bicycles to the area of Scott Community College, where Simpkins entered without permission or authorization into Door 3 at the school, police allege in affidavits. Simpkins was able to enter a classroom without authorization or permission, taking Dewalt and Milwaukee tools from the under-construction classroom as Hutchison stood outside the door.

Both parties are observed with the items on video surveillance, affidavits say. The estimated total of the stolen property from the burglaries is $2,630.

In an interview, Hutchison said Simpkins then listed the items on Facebook Marketplace and most of the tools were sold. During a search warrant, other reported stolen items were recovered, according to affidavits.

Each is being held on $10,000 bond in Scott County Jail. Both are set for arraignment Dec. 29 in Scott County Court.