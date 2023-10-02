Two face charges in multiple thefts from paving contractor

Two Davenport men face multiple felony charges after police allege they stole thousands of dollars in trucks and other equipment from paving contractor Hawkeye Paving, Davenport.

Joel Martin, 43, and Cody Timm, 37, both face multiple felony charges in connection with thefts from Hawkeye Paving, 4241 W. 83rd St., Davenport, according to arrest affidavits.

Joel Martin (L) and Cody Timm (Scott County Jail)

Martin faces two felony charges of first-degree theft, two felony charges of third-degree burglary, a felony charge of second-degree criminal mischief, and an aggravated-misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, court records show.

Timm faces three felony charges of third-degree burglary, a felony charge of criminal mischief, three felony charges of first-degree theft, and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle without the owner’s permission, according to court records.

Three burglar alarms

At 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Davenport Police were notified of a burglar alarm at Hawkeye Paving, arrest affidavits show.

Police allege Timm entered the secured property through a field and proceeded to enter the building, went into the shop area, and removed several sets of keys to super duty Ford pickup trucks, which were parked outside.

Police allege in affidavits that Timm then took a 2016 Ford F350 with a flatbed trailer containing a Husqvarna concrete saw valued at $40,000. He parked the stolen trailer and saw in the 1800 block of West 1st Street behind an abandoned apartment complex.

“This was captured on security camera,” according to affidavits.

At 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Davenport Police again were notified of a burglar alarm at Hawkeye Paving.

Timm and Martin entered the secured property through a field, police allege, bypassing the secured gated entrance. He and Martin removed a 2019 Ford F350 with a flatbed trailer and a 2019 Ford F250 with an enclosed construction trailer, police allege in affidavits.

This was captured on a security camera, affidavits say. The enclosed trailer and the contents are valued at more than $10,000.

The trailer was recovered in the 2100 block of West 4th Street, Davenport, police say in affidavits.

At 4:10 a.m. Sunday, Davenport Police were notified of another burglar alarm at Hawkeye Paving.

Police allege Martin and Timm entered the secured property through a field, bypassing the secured gated entrance. The suspects removed a 2016 Ford F350 with a utility box filled with construction equipment valued at more than $10,000, police allege in affidavits.

The truck was recovered in the 1800 block of West 6th Street, Davenport, affidavits say.

Police allege the suspects had cut the catalytic converter off the truck, causing more than $2,000 worth of damage to the vehicle.

Detectives executed a search warrant at the address where the truck was found and recovered an estimated $30,000 worth of construction equipment stolen from Hawkeye Paving, police allege in affidavits.

Timm and Martin are being held on $20,000 bond each in Scott County Jail. Both are set for preliminary hearings Oct. 12 in Scott County Court.

What is a catalytic converter?

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, a catalytic converter looks like a small muffler along with an exhaust system. The device converts an engine’s environmentally hazardous exhaust into less harmful gases.

The devices use valuable precious metals including platinum, palladium, or rhodium.