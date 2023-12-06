A 35-year-old Springfield, Ill., man was released on bond after Bettendorf Police allege he was involved in a shoplifting incident with another person at Home Depot, Bettendorf.

Antonio Ross (Scott County Jail)

Antonio Ross faces felony charges of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony and second-degree theft, along with serious-misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – first offense and possession of a theft-detection removal device, court records show.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to Home Depot at 920 Middle Road for a theft in progress. Dispatch received a call from a loss-prevention associate who reported watching two people steal from the store.

When police arrived, the two suspects were running out of the store, “side-by-side, each with a cart full of merchandise,” police allege in arrest affidavits.

Police allege in arrest affidavits that Ross and another person “made it past the last point of sale and abandoned the shopping carts in the parking lot when they saw officers pulling toward them.”

Ross got into a white Kia Soul and tried to take off, but officers were able to box the vehicle in and take him into custody, police allege in affidavits.

When police searched Ross, they found “a small black plastic box with multiple magnets inside. These devices are used to defeat the ‘spiderwire’ theft device by overriding the device and allowing the wrap to come loose,” police say in affidavits. “During a subsequent interview, the loss-prevention associate was able to locate multiple ‘spiderwire’ devices that had been removed by the suspects.”

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Ross admitted to working in a “theft ring,” police allege. In affidavits, police allege that Ross said he was not working with the other suspect, but could identify the other suspect.

Both were driving rental vehicles that were backed in next to each other in the parking lot. Police allege in affidavits that this “contradicts the statement provided by the loss-prevention associate who saw both individuals working together to steal multiple items, and the same types of items…even stealing complimentary items – one stole a garbage can and the other stole garbage bags.”

While getting Ross out of the car, an officer alleges that they could smell the odor of burnt marijuana coming from inside, and conducted a probable-cause search. “During my search, I located a small plastic baggie containing approximately 3.46 grams of leaf marijuana inside the sunglasses holder in between the visors,” the officer alleges in affidavits.

Affidavits say the total value of stolen merchandise was $2,776.53.

Ross is set for arraignment on Dec. 28 in Scott County Court.