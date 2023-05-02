UPDATE: Moline Police have released a statement that the operation has ended and no one was located at the residence.

“The Moline Police Department takes a slow and deliberate approach to ensure the safety of both the officers and citizens in high risk search warrants,” the statement says. “Today the police department had a search warrant for an individual sought on a federal warrant.”

No other information will be released at this time since the fugitive was not located, the statement concludes.

EARLIER: A SWAT team, accompanied by a K9, entered a house shortly after 4:15 p.m. Tuesday in the area of the 800 block of 20th Avenue, Moline.

Our Local 4 News crew heard officers use a loudspeaker to tell an occupant that police have a warrant and the occupant should come out with their hands up.

Police have blocked off 20th Avenue in the area of the 800 block. Our Local 4 News crew will provide details when they become available.