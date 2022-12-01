A Sterling boy is in the hospital today after being struck by a SUV in a hit and run accident.

On December 1 at 7:52 a.m., Sterling Police were called to a hit and run accident at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and East Lefevre Road. A 13-year-old boy was walking southbound on Sixth Avenue in the crosswalk at East Lefevre Road. A red SUV was traveling southbound on Sixth Avenue, turning eastbound onto East Lefevre Road. The SUV struck the boy and continued east on East Lefevre Road. Sterling Police Officers located the SUV on East Lefevre and detained the driver. The boy was transported by ambulance to CGH Emergency Department with non-life-threatening injuries. His condition unknown at this time.

Maria D. Aguilar Ortiz (photo: Sterling Police Department)

The Sterling Police Department arrested Maria D. Aguilar Ortiz, age 49 of Sterling, for Failure to Yield to A Pedestrian in a Crosswalk, Failure to Stop at a Stop Intersection and Failure to Give Information and Render Aid at a Personal Injury Accident. Aguilar Ortiz was released on a Notice to Appear.