Day one of a two-day sentencing hearing began for the second teenager convicted of murdering his Spanish teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, a crime committed after getting a bad grade.

Jeremy Goodale faces 25 years to life for killing Nohema Graber with a baseball bat. Willard Miller is the other killer in the case. Miller was sentenced earlier this year to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 35 years.

Jeremy Goodale (L) and Willard Miller (Jefferson County State’s Attorney’s Office)

Iowa law requires Goodale to get a chance at parole because he was a minor at the time of the murder.