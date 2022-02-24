Two Rock Island County correctional officers, who have been terminated from the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office face felony charges.

Both have been released on bond.

On Sunday, Jan. 30, an incident occurred within the Rock Island County Jail involving Correctional Officers Cameron Gerischer, 21, of Andalusia; and Jacob Ward, 29, of Davenport; and one incarcerated person, according to a news release from the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, Jan. 31, Sheriff Gerry Bustos ordered an internal investigation. The Office of Professional Standards within the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation, the release says.

Additionally, on Jan. 31, Bustos ordered a criminal investigation, which was conducted by the Rock Island Police Department and then presented to the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office..

On Feb. 18, Gerischer and Ward each were charged with one county of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony.

On Tuesday, the internal investigation was completed. On Wednesday, Gerischer and Ward were terminated from employment of the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office.

Both are set for first appearances in court on Monday.

Class 3 felonies generally carry a potential prison sentence of two to five years.