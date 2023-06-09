A Texas man was arrested in Henderson County for failure to register as a sex offender and multiple other felony counts.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office received tips from Crime Stopper’s reporters that Joshua A. Goff, 39, of Dalton, TX, had been in the area and was a sex offender. According to a release, Goff has been in the rural Oquawka area for approximately a month, and due to his sex offender status, Goff is report his address to local authorities within three days. Upon investigation, Goff had not reported to Texas authorities that he would be moving or be in the area of Henderson County.

Joshua Goff (Henderson County Sheriff’s Office)

On Friday, June 9 at approximately 7:30 a.m. the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested Goff sleeping in a tent in rural Oquawka. Goff was searched and found to be in possession of hypodermic syringes and methamphetamine. Goff is being charged with the following:

Unlawful failure to register as a sex offender (Class 3 felony)

Unlawful possession of methamphetamine (Class 3 felony)

Possession of hypodermic syringes (Class A misdemeanor)

Goff was also arrested on the following charges:

Warren County, IL, warrant for failure to appear on multi-cases

Operating uninsured motor vehicle (bond: $3000)

Harris County, TX, warrant for felony unauthorized use of vehicle

Probation violation (no bond, felony warrant)

Goff’s Henderson County charges bond has been set at $50,000.

